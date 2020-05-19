Amenities

39 Upton Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 04/20/2020. No pets allowed. Looking for an amazing value in today's South End real estate market? Well, look no further. Available for immediate move in or May 1st. Newly updated spacious and sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath boasting 750 square feet of living area, central air, security system, Private Deck and includes 1 off street parking space on a quiet, tree-lined street! A well appointed living room features a wood-burning fireplace, 14 foot tall ceilings, decorative crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors. An efficient fully Bosch applianced kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space. The bedroom is well proportioned and offers high ceilings, tremendous closet space and plenty of extra storage! There is even a built-in desk perfect for a home office. Located steps to shopping, boutiques, restaurants and public transportation, this condo is situated in an A+ locale with the best of what The South End has to offer right outside its doorstep. *Video tour available* Reach out today! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527219 ]