Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

39 Upton Street

39 Upton Street · (617) 440-9924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Upton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
39 Upton Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 04/20/2020. No pets allowed. Looking for an amazing value in today's South End real estate market? Well, look no further. Available for immediate move in or May 1st. Newly updated spacious and sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath boasting 750 square feet of living area, central air, security system, Private Deck and includes 1 off street parking space on a quiet, tree-lined street! A well appointed living room features a wood-burning fireplace, 14 foot tall ceilings, decorative crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors. An efficient fully Bosch applianced kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space. The bedroom is well proportioned and offers high ceilings, tremendous closet space and plenty of extra storage! There is even a built-in desk perfect for a home office. Located steps to shopping, boutiques, restaurants and public transportation, this condo is situated in an A+ locale with the best of what The South End has to offer right outside its doorstep. *Video tour available* Reach out today! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527219 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Upton Street have any available units?
39 Upton Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Upton Street have?
Some of 39 Upton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Upton Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Upton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Upton Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Upton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Upton Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 Upton Street does offer parking.
Does 39 Upton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Upton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Upton Street have a pool?
No, 39 Upton Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Upton Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Upton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Upton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Upton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
