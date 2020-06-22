All apartments in Boston
38 Crescent Ave.
38 Crescent Ave.

38 Crescent Avenue · (617) 500-3383
Location

38 Crescent Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
This brand new 3 bed is steps to the JFK/Umass Red Line stop in Savin Hill. Located just one block to Dorchester Ave you'll be steps to many bars, restaurants, shops & supermarkets. The apartment has just been completely gutted and features large rooms, hardwood floors, a new bathroom with beautiful subway tile, a new kitchen that offers and open layout into the large living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters and plenty of cabinets. There is central air, outdoor patio space and laundry in the building. Contact us today for a showing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Crescent Ave. have any available units?
38 Crescent Ave. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Crescent Ave. have?
Some of 38 Crescent Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Crescent Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Crescent Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Crescent Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Crescent Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 38 Crescent Ave. offer parking?
No, 38 Crescent Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Crescent Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Crescent Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Crescent Ave. have a pool?
No, 38 Crescent Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Crescent Ave. have accessible units?
No, 38 Crescent Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Crescent Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Crescent Ave. has units with dishwashers.
