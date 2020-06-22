38 Crescent Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This brand new 3 bed is steps to the JFK/Umass Red Line stop in Savin Hill. Located just one block to Dorchester Ave you'll be steps to many bars, restaurants, shops & supermarkets. The apartment has just been completely gutted and features large rooms, hardwood floors, a new bathroom with beautiful subway tile, a new kitchen that offers and open layout into the large living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters and plenty of cabinets. There is central air, outdoor patio space and laundry in the building. Contact us today for a showing.



Terms: One year lease