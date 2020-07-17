Amenities

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue Apt #4B, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!! This corner-view condominium overlooks Cleveland Circle. Brand-new kitchen cabinets. Island granite counter top, dishwasher, disposal. High ceilings and stunning views of Cleveland Circle. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and hallways. Carpeted bedrooms. Modern light fixtures. Huge updated bathroom with large closet and tile fixtures. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Text Andy for more info! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3622957 ]