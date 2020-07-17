All apartments in Boston
374 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (508) 887-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
374 Chestnut Hill Avenue Apt #4B, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!! This corner-view condominium overlooks Cleveland Circle. Brand-new kitchen cabinets. Island granite counter top, dishwasher, disposal. High ceilings and stunning views of Cleveland Circle. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and hallways. Carpeted bedrooms. Modern light fixtures. Huge updated bathroom with large closet and tile fixtures. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Text Andy for more info! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3622957 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have any available units?
374 Chestnut Hill Avenue has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have?
Some of 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
374 Chestnut Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Chestnut Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
