All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 37 Hemenway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
37 Hemenway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

37 Hemenway

37 Hemenway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unbelievable 1 bed split Apartment! It features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances A nice view of the outside with wide bay windows (perfect for natural lighting) pristine hardwood floors Heat and hot water included Laundry in the basement. Short walk to the T Supermarket Restaurants and Shops. Available Sept 1st. This is a gorgeous unit that surely won

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Hemenway have any available units?
37 Hemenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Hemenway have?
Some of 37 Hemenway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Hemenway currently offering any rent specials?
37 Hemenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Hemenway pet-friendly?
No, 37 Hemenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 37 Hemenway offer parking?
No, 37 Hemenway does not offer parking.
Does 37 Hemenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Hemenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Hemenway have a pool?
No, 37 Hemenway does not have a pool.
Does 37 Hemenway have accessible units?
No, 37 Hemenway does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Hemenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Hemenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College