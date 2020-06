Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible unit centrally located on Centre St. of JP. 3rd floor unit with ample natural light, and an outdoor area. 3 spacious bedrooms, and a brand new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances will be finished before move in! Large living room great for entertainment. Close to public transportation, shops, and restaurants.



Terms: One year lease