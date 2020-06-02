35 Channel Center St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage key fob access

Great opportunity to live in the Seaport district. Rare Channel Center 1 bed 1 bath, 1,100 sq ft unit. 12 + ft ceilings provide an open template to create a truly dynamic living space. Front facing unit gets great light and boasts a large master bedroom and closet space. Central Air/heat and in unit laundry. Huge walk in closet with storage space. Separate tub/shower in bathroom. Walking distance from South Station and the Broadway T stop/buses along with many great restaurants, gyms and museums. Garage parking is available for rent nearby. Beautiful Seaport Condo for lease. The building has an elevator and has secure access using key fobs. Updated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, heat/central AC, bathroom has shower with separate tub, walk in closet with storage, located in a condo building.



Terms: One year lease