Boston, MA
35 Channel Center St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

35 Channel Center St.

35 Channel Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 Channel Center Street, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
key fob access
Great opportunity to live in the Seaport district. Rare Channel Center 1 bed 1 bath, 1,100 sq ft unit. 12 + ft ceilings provide an open template to create a truly dynamic living space. Front facing unit gets great light and boasts a large master bedroom and closet space. Central Air/heat and in unit laundry. Huge walk in closet with storage space. Separate tub/shower in bathroom. Walking distance from South Station and the Broadway T stop/buses along with many great restaurants, gyms and museums. Garage parking is available for rent nearby. Beautiful Seaport Condo for lease. The building has an elevator and has secure access using key fobs. Updated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, heat/central AC, bathroom has shower with separate tub, walk in closet with storage, located in a condo building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

