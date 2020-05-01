34 Long Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Absolutely spectacular two floor six bed with laundry in unit and all equally sized and oversized rooms. Super fair price for such a modern place, the kitchen was redone just a few years ago and the place is kept up extremely well. This landlord's places get rented in the blink of an eye so call or text to set up a time as soon as you're ready!



Terms: One year lease