Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

34 Long Ave.

34 Long Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34 Long Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Absolutely spectacular two floor six bed with laundry in unit and all equally sized and oversized rooms. Super fair price for such a modern place, the kitchen was redone just a few years ago and the place is kept up extremely well. This landlord's places get rented in the blink of an eye so call or text to set up a time as soon as you're ready! Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Long Ave. have any available units?
34 Long Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 34 Long Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Long Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Long Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 34 Long Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 34 Long Ave. offer parking?
No, 34 Long Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 34 Long Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Long Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Long Ave. have a pool?
No, 34 Long Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Long Ave. have accessible units?
No, 34 Long Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Long Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Long Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Long Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Long Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
