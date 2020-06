Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and nicely renovated one bedroom on the garden level of a professionally managed condo building in the Heart of Cleveland Circle, available NOW! This lovely unit features modern tile flooring, a recently updated eat-in kitchen, a spacious living room and bedroom and great closet space. There is laundry in the complex.



Terms: One year lease