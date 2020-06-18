32 Guernsey

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, SPACE, AND CHARM! Dream commuter location on top one-way street on Roslindale/West Roxbury line, with Bellevue Commuter rail station at the bottom of the street! Walk to the Arnold Arboretum, Roslindale shops & restaurants, or Centre St. in West Roxbury. This very large 3 bed (or 2 bed plus office) boasts updates & original details, including original moldings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, with built-in hutch in formal dining room. Newly remodeled bath & and updated kitchen, with freshly painted cabinets, new countertops and dishwasher. There is a very large private porch with fantastic views of the hills. Washer/Dryer hookups in basement, and easy on-street parking. 2nd floor of owner occupied 2 family. STRONG CREDIT, INCOME AND REFERENCES REQUIRED! Tenant to pay full month fee split between renting and listing brokerages. One cat or small dog may be considered on a case by case basis.