32 Guernsey
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:14 AM

32 Guernsey

32 Guernsey Street · (860) 617-1844
Location

32 Guernsey Street, Boston, MA 02131
Centre-South

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, SPACE, AND CHARM! Dream commuter location on top one-way street on Roslindale/West Roxbury line, with Bellevue Commuter rail station at the bottom of the street! Walk to the Arnold Arboretum, Roslindale shops & restaurants, or Centre St. in West Roxbury. This very large 3 bed (or 2 bed plus office) boasts updates & original details, including original moldings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, with built-in hutch in formal dining room. Newly remodeled bath & and updated kitchen, with freshly painted cabinets, new countertops and dishwasher. There is a very large private porch with fantastic views of the hills. Washer/Dryer hookups in basement, and easy on-street parking. 2nd floor of owner occupied 2 family. STRONG CREDIT, INCOME AND REFERENCES REQUIRED! Tenant to pay full month fee split between renting and listing brokerages. One cat or small dog may be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Guernsey have any available units?
32 Guernsey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Guernsey have?
Some of 32 Guernsey's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Guernsey currently offering any rent specials?
32 Guernsey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Guernsey pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Guernsey is pet friendly.
Does 32 Guernsey offer parking?
No, 32 Guernsey does not offer parking.
Does 32 Guernsey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Guernsey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Guernsey have a pool?
No, 32 Guernsey does not have a pool.
Does 32 Guernsey have accessible units?
No, 32 Guernsey does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Guernsey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Guernsey has units with dishwashers.
