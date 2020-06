Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3BR next to Northeastern University @ 32 Cunard St - Property Id: 262608



3 BR apartment across the street from Northeastern University. This is a sunny very large three bedroom apartment in a three story brick building that is literally next to NU. It features very large bedrooms (large enough for four occupants), eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large bathroom, hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. The entire apartment and building were just painted. Cat friendly. Available starting 4/15/20 thru 8/31/21 or from 9/1/20 thru 8/31/21.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262608

Property Id 262608



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5707245)