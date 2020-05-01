306 Marlborough St.

Amenities

Available December 1st Convenient to Copley Square, Beacon Hill, Downtown Crossing and Financial District; BU, Harvard and Tufts Medical Rent $2600/mo, first and last month's rent plus 1/2 month security deposit RENT INCLUDES: Garden Apartment in Owner-Occupied Townhouse (separate entrance) - unfurnished Heat & hot water Kitchenette Separate bedroom Full bathroom Free Wi-Fi Free Cable HDTV Short walk to Copley and Hynes T stops on Green Line and Mass Avenue bus (to Harvard Square, Central Square and BU Medical Center); Back Bay Station commuter rail Near Grocery Stores (Trader Joe's, Shaws and Whole Foods); CVS; Walgreens; Apple Store; hardware store Short walk to Laundromat Walking distance to Newbury Street, Charles River Esplanade, Prudential Center, Hynes Convention Center, Copley Square, the theater district, Public Garden and Boston Common. Non-tandem parking space available for separate rent: $200/month



Terms: One year lease