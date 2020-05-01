All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 306 Marlborough St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
306 Marlborough St.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

306 Marlborough St.

306 Marlborough Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

306 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
parking
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Available December 1st Convenient to Copley Square, Beacon Hill, Downtown Crossing and Financial District; BU, Harvard and Tufts Medical Rent $2600/mo, first and last month's rent plus 1/2 month security deposit RENT INCLUDES: Garden Apartment in Owner-Occupied Townhouse (separate entrance) - unfurnished Heat & hot water Kitchenette Separate bedroom Full bathroom Free Wi-Fi Free Cable HDTV Short walk to Copley and Hynes T stops on Green Line and Mass Avenue bus (to Harvard Square, Central Square and BU Medical Center); Back Bay Station commuter rail Near Grocery Stores (Trader Joe's, Shaws and Whole Foods); CVS; Walgreens; Apple Store; hardware store Short walk to Laundromat Walking distance to Newbury Street, Charles River Esplanade, Prudential Center, Hynes Convention Center, Copley Square, the theater district, Public Garden and Boston Common. Non-tandem parking space available for separate rent: $200/month

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Marlborough St. have any available units?
306 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 306 Marlborough St.'s amenities include cable included, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
306 Marlborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 306 Marlborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 306 Marlborough St. offer parking?
Yes, 306 Marlborough St. does offer parking.
Does 306 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Marlborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 306 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 306 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 306 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Marlborough St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 306 Marlborough St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity