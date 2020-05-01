All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 275 Lamartine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
275 Lamartine St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:13 AM

275 Lamartine St

275 Lamartine Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

275 Lamartine Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
Just Listed! Available September 1st!

Located on the 1st floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/dining/living area is spacious and open -- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops (including a large peninsula with bar seating), Stainless Steel appliances (stove is gas slide in range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher), white shaker style large cabinets and recessed lights.

The living area is spacious; plenty of space for a full living room set up with ample windows and natural light as well as recessed lighting and high ceilings.

All five bedrooms are large and bright with good sized closets. Both bathrooms feature tile showers and new vanities. In-unit coin-op washer and dryer.

Outside you will enjoy your own private rear deck off the living room! In the basement you will find your own private storage room. Property features central air. The entire house was renovated in 2012.

You will fall in love!

First month's rent ($4,600), Security deposit ($4,600), half Realtor fee ($2,300) and $25 application fee per person. Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required.

Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet). This building and all three units are professionally managed by Arborview Realty. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, NO dogs please. Parking options available.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets** Serious inquiries for September 1st only!
Great Jamaica Plain location near the Orange Line T (Green Street and Stonybrook T stops), and about a 10 minute walk to the #39 bus stop out on Centre Street. The Brewery Complex is very close by and features Mike's neighborhood gym, ULA Cafe, Bella Luna Restaurant, and more! The Southwest Corridor parks nearby offer green space to lay in the sun or play a game of tennis, Frisbee, or basketball. The original City Feed Market is a 5 minute walk for those last minute groceries or a quick breakfast pastry and coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Lamartine St have any available units?
275 Lamartine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Lamartine St have?
Some of 275 Lamartine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Lamartine St currently offering any rent specials?
275 Lamartine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Lamartine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Lamartine St is pet friendly.
Does 275 Lamartine St offer parking?
Yes, 275 Lamartine St does offer parking.
Does 275 Lamartine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Lamartine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Lamartine St have a pool?
No, 275 Lamartine St does not have a pool.
Does 275 Lamartine St have accessible units?
No, 275 Lamartine St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Lamartine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Lamartine St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 275 Lamartine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity