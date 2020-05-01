275 Lamartine St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking internet access tennis court

Just Listed! Available September 1st!



Located on the 1st floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/dining/living area is spacious and open -- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops (including a large peninsula with bar seating), Stainless Steel appliances (stove is gas slide in range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher), white shaker style large cabinets and recessed lights.



The living area is spacious; plenty of space for a full living room set up with ample windows and natural light as well as recessed lighting and high ceilings.



All five bedrooms are large and bright with good sized closets. Both bathrooms feature tile showers and new vanities. In-unit coin-op washer and dryer.



Outside you will enjoy your own private rear deck off the living room! In the basement you will find your own private storage room. Property features central air. The entire house was renovated in 2012.



You will fall in love!



First month's rent ($4,600), Security deposit ($4,600), half Realtor fee ($2,300) and $25 application fee per person. Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required.



Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet). This building and all three units are professionally managed by Arborview Realty. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, NO dogs please. Parking options available.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets** Serious inquiries for September 1st only!

Great Jamaica Plain location near the Orange Line T (Green Street and Stonybrook T stops), and about a 10 minute walk to the #39 bus stop out on Centre Street. The Brewery Complex is very close by and features Mike's neighborhood gym, ULA Cafe, Bella Luna Restaurant, and more! The Southwest Corridor parks nearby offer green space to lay in the sun or play a game of tennis, Frisbee, or basketball. The original City Feed Market is a 5 minute walk for those last minute groceries or a quick breakfast pastry and coffee.