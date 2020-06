Amenities

Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Dorchester. This unit has gleaming hardwood floors and a living room with ample amount of space. Each bedroom could fit larger beds comfortably and easier living with a dishwasher included. Access to Public transportation is down the street and 1/2 mile away from highway access. This unit is a must see. Video tours available. Available now! First, Security and fee due by tenant.



No Pets Allowed



