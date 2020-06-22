All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2593 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2593 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2593 Washington

2593 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2593 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the heart of Fort Hill/Roxbury Crossing. This townhouse features a living room modern kitchen and bath. Wall-to-wall carpeting and hardwood floors. Laundry on-site. 2 off-street parking included in the rent. Literally less than 10 minutes walk to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Easy access to the restaurants shops and stores. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 Washington have any available units?
2593 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2593 Washington have?
Some of 2593 Washington's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2593 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 2593 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2593 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 2593 Washington does offer parking.
Does 2593 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 Washington have a pool?
No, 2593 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2593 Washington have accessible units?
No, 2593 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College