2593 Washington

Amenities

Renovated in 2014. Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the heart of Fort Hill/Roxbury Crossing. This townhouse features a living room modern kitchen and bath. Wall-to-wall carpeting and hardwood floors. Laundry on-site. 2 off-street parking included in the rent. Literally less than 10 minutes walk to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Easy access to the restaurants shops and stores.