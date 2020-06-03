251 Heath St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Rarely available on the market, very spacious loft with beautiful exposed brick. You will be walking distance to the Heath St stop on the Green line E. Perfect for medical professionals, who can also walk to work! The apartment is also walking distance to Whole Foods and the Jamaica Pond/Olmsted park. Enjoy all the features of the apartment: full size Washer and Dryer in unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertop, large windows, heat and hot water included, central heat and AC, quiet space with resurfaced concrete floor, parking available for rent. Available immediately. OK with Lease guarantee program. No pets strictly not negotiable.