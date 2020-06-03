All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:33 AM

251 Heath St

251 Heath Street · (857) 452-3851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Heath Street, Boston, MA 02130
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Rarely available on the market, very spacious loft with beautiful exposed brick. You will be walking distance to the Heath St stop on the Green line E. Perfect for medical professionals, who can also walk to work! The apartment is also walking distance to Whole Foods and the Jamaica Pond/Olmsted park. Enjoy all the features of the apartment: full size Washer and Dryer in unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertop, large windows, heat and hot water included, central heat and AC, quiet space with resurfaced concrete floor, parking available for rent. Available immediately. OK with Lease guarantee program. No pets strictly not negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Heath St have any available units?
251 Heath St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Heath St have?
Some of 251 Heath St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Heath St currently offering any rent specials?
251 Heath St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Heath St pet-friendly?
No, 251 Heath St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 251 Heath St offer parking?
Yes, 251 Heath St does offer parking.
Does 251 Heath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 Heath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Heath St have a pool?
No, 251 Heath St does not have a pool.
Does 251 Heath St have accessible units?
No, 251 Heath St does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Heath St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Heath St has units with dishwashers.
