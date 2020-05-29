All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 25 East Concord St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
25 East Concord St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

25 East Concord St.

25 East Concord Street · (516) 761-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
South End...East Concord St...Sunny Parlor Level floor through One Bedroom/One Bath, centrally located on one of the South End s nicest tree lined streets in owner occupied building. The unit features high ceilings with rich architectural detail, a galley kitchen, granite counter tops and a dishwasher/disposal. Large and spacious dining and living area, master bedroom, with wall to wall carpet, and en suite bathroom with marble floors. Washer and Dryer in Unit! Heat, Hot Water, Electricity iincluded in the monthly rent. Located two blocks from Boston Medical Center and some of the South End s most prominent restaurants and parks. Ten minutes from downtown and South Station via the Silver Line-SL4/SL5. One mile from the Back Bay and ten minutes from the Seaport and Logan airport. Professionals only. Cats considered/no dogs. Available 9/1 for 2,950. Video of Unit Available Upon Request.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East Concord St. have any available units?
25 East Concord St. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 East Concord St. have?
Some of 25 East Concord St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East Concord St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 East Concord St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East Concord St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 East Concord St. is pet friendly.
Does 25 East Concord St. offer parking?
No, 25 East Concord St. does not offer parking.
Does 25 East Concord St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 East Concord St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East Concord St. have a pool?
No, 25 East Concord St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 East Concord St. have accessible units?
No, 25 East Concord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East Concord St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 East Concord St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 25 East Concord St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity