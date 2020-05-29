25 East Concord St.

Amenities

South End...East Concord St...Sunny Parlor Level floor through One Bedroom/One Bath, centrally located on one of the South End s nicest tree lined streets in owner occupied building. The unit features high ceilings with rich architectural detail, a galley kitchen, granite counter tops and a dishwasher/disposal. Large and spacious dining and living area, master bedroom, with wall to wall carpet, and en suite bathroom with marble floors. Washer and Dryer in Unit! Heat, Hot Water, Electricity iincluded in the monthly rent. Located two blocks from Boston Medical Center and some of the South End s most prominent restaurants and parks. Ten minutes from downtown and South Station via the Silver Line-SL4/SL5. One mile from the Back Bay and ten minutes from the Seaport and Logan airport. Professionals only. Cats considered/no dogs. Available 9/1 for 2,950. Video of Unit Available Upon Request.



Terms: One year lease