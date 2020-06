Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Large 2 bed with bonus office! Could be used as a 3 bedroom if you walk through 2nd bedroom to get in and out (extra charge may apply for 3rd person). Pet friendly, laundry in building. Great location by Harvard Ave and Brookline border. Walk to MBTA B-Line at Warren St. Heat and hot water included. This is one of the nicest units in the building because it has views of the downtown Boston skyline! Original dark wood trim throughout the unit.



Terms: One year lease