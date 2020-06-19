All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

240 Commonwealth Ave.

240 Commonwealth Avenue · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Sunny, large penthouse One Bedroom in Back Bay Boston! Queen bed in the bedroom, day bed with trundle in living room, renovated eat-in kitchen, and private bathroom. Excellent location around the corner from the Prudential, Copley Square, public transportation and grocery stores. Short walk to all the shops and restaurants! Off street parking available for extra fee. All utilities, cable tv and Wi-fi are included. Complimentary housekeeping also included. Property manager on site.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
240 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 240 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
240 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 240 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
