240 Commonwealth Ave.

Sunny, large penthouse One Bedroom in Back Bay Boston! Queen bed in the bedroom, day bed with trundle in living room, renovated eat-in kitchen, and private bathroom. Excellent location around the corner from the Prudential, Copley Square, public transportation and grocery stores. Short walk to all the shops and restaurants! Off street parking available for extra fee. All utilities, cable tv and Wi-fi are included. Complimentary housekeeping also included. Property manager on site.



Terms: One year lease