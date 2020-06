Amenities

Professionally managed one bedroom apartment for rent. Sits one block from The Common, one block from The State House, and two blocks from The T. Incredible Beacon Hill location. This apartment has a spacious living room/kitchen open-concept layout. Good-sized bedroom as well. Pets negotiable and considered on a case-by-case basis. Laundry on-site-- a rarity for Beacon Hill! Call to see.