All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 238 S Huntington Ave 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
238 S Huntington Ave 6
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

238 S Huntington Ave 6

238 S Huntington Ave · (407) 619-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

238 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent a 2 Bedroom 1 bath condo in JP near hospitals - Property Id: 291251

This sunny 2nd floor condo renovated 3 years ago with all new bathroom, updated kitchen with new gas cooking range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Spacious 2 bedroom is one of the few larger units in this complex and features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, bathroom and high ceilings.

Open concept floor plan with large bedrooms, plenty of closet space, and an additional enclosed porch off the living room for your flexible use.

Shared laundry in the building.
Rent includes gas, which is used for heating/hot water and cooking

Whole Foods - 0.3 mile
Jamaica Pond 0.7 mile
Great and convenience commute location - Longwood Medical Area in 10 mins, Back Bay in 20 mins and Park Street within 30 mins!

Only 2 mins walk to #39 bus and less than 7 mins to subway (E train on the green line @ Health Street stop).
Short walk(0.8 mile) to Orange line T (Jackson Square Train station
Street Parking easily available outside the building.
This is the BEST DEAL in Jamaica Plain area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291251
Property Id 291251

(RLNE5821736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have any available units?
238 S Huntington Ave 6 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have?
Some of 238 S Huntington Ave 6's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 S Huntington Ave 6 currently offering any rent specials?
238 S Huntington Ave 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 S Huntington Ave 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 is pet friendly.
Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 offer parking?
No, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 does not offer parking.
Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have a pool?
No, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 does not have a pool.
Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have accessible units?
No, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 238 S Huntington Ave 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 S Huntington Ave 6 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 238 S Huntington Ave 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity