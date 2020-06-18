238 S Huntington Ave 6

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

This sunny 2nd floor condo renovated 3 years ago with all new bathroom, updated kitchen with new gas cooking range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Spacious 2 bedroom is one of the few larger units in this complex and features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, bathroom and high ceilings.



Open concept floor plan with large bedrooms, plenty of closet space, and an additional enclosed porch off the living room for your flexible use.



Shared laundry in the building.

Rent includes gas, which is used for heating/hot water and cooking



Whole Foods - 0.3 mile

Jamaica Pond 0.7 mile

Great and convenience commute location - Longwood Medical Area in 10 mins, Back Bay in 20 mins and Park Street within 30 mins!



Only 2 mins walk to #39 bus and less than 7 mins to subway (E train on the green line @ Health Street stop).

Short walk(0.8 mile) to Orange line T (Jackson Square Train station

Street Parking easily available outside the building.

This is the BEST DEAL in Jamaica Plain area.

