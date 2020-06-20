All apartments in Boston
235 Northampton Street

235 Northampton Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

235 Northampton Street, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available June 1st - Sunny and bright 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit in the desirable South End. Generous sized rooms, hardwood floors and storage throughout. The kitchen includes full sized appliances with gas cooking and the living room has a beautiful gas fireplace! Close to shopping and public transportation. The building is smoke free and no pets please. Numerous upgrades in 2019 include: new bathroom flooring, medicine cabinet, fixtures, lighting and toilet. Also installed in 2019 - a 2 zone LG energy efficient central heat & AC system, in-unit laundry, and energy star hot water heater. New blinds on all windows and refinished hardwood floors complete the updates! Building owner resides on the premises. Tenant responsible for all utilities and Brokers fee equal to 1 months rent. Virtual tour available. Currently vacant - furnished photos from previous tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Northampton Street have any available units?
235 Northampton Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Northampton Street have?
Some of 235 Northampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Northampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Northampton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Northampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Northampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 235 Northampton Street offer parking?
No, 235 Northampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 Northampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Northampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Northampton Street have a pool?
No, 235 Northampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Northampton Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Northampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Northampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Northampton Street has units with dishwashers.
