235 Northampton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available June 1st - Sunny and bright 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit in the desirable South End. Generous sized rooms, hardwood floors and storage throughout. The kitchen includes full sized appliances with gas cooking and the living room has a beautiful gas fireplace! Close to shopping and public transportation. The building is smoke free and no pets please. Numerous upgrades in 2019 include: new bathroom flooring, medicine cabinet, fixtures, lighting and toilet. Also installed in 2019 - a 2 zone LG energy efficient central heat & AC system, in-unit laundry, and energy star hot water heater. New blinds on all windows and refinished hardwood floors complete the updates! Building owner resides on the premises. Tenant responsible for all utilities and Brokers fee equal to 1 months rent. Virtual tour available. Currently vacant - furnished photos from previous tenants.