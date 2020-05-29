23 Boynton St

Amenities
Available NOW! NO REALTOR FEE!! JUNE Rent FREE! One Dog allowed.
Walk-through the unit virtually!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4yJt33UGarE
Property Features:
-Central AC
-Eat-in-kitchen
-Private Laundry
-SS Appliances
-Granite counter-tops
-Porch
-Shared yard
Renovated 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the first floor in a three-family style home. Spacious eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher & ample (granite) counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious living room. All bedrooms have good closet space, and the bathroom is spacious with built-in storage.
Enjoy outdoor space with a private deck in the rear of the house and a shared yard for gardening or grilling!
Private storage & YOUR OWN washer and dryer in the basement!
Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). One (1) cat is okay, one (1) dog may be considered case by case with owner approval. No smoking!!
First month's rent ($2,500) security deposit ($2,500), and $25 application fee per person. NO REALTOR FEE!! June Rent Free!! Lease through May 31, 2020 and good credit required!
*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm your desired move-in date and if you have any pets**
Close to JP center, just off of South Street near the Southwest Corridor parks. Just 5-7 minutes to JP center with all of its restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, and conveniences. Lots to do within walking distance including visiting the Arnold Arboretum. Only 5 minute walk to the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line.