23 Boynton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Available NOW! NO REALTOR FEE!! JUNE Rent FREE! One Dog allowed.



Walk-through the unit virtually!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4yJt33UGarE



Property Features:

-Central AC

-Eat-in-kitchen

-Private Laundry

-SS Appliances

-Granite counter-tops

-Porch

-Shared yard



Renovated 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the first floor in a three-family style home. Spacious eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher & ample (granite) counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious living room. All bedrooms have good closet space, and the bathroom is spacious with built-in storage.



Enjoy outdoor space with a private deck in the rear of the house and a shared yard for gardening or grilling!



Private storage & YOUR OWN washer and dryer in the basement!



Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). One (1) cat is okay, one (1) dog may be considered case by case with owner approval. No smoking!!



First month's rent ($2,500) security deposit ($2,500), and $25 application fee per person. NO REALTOR FEE!! June Rent Free!! Lease through May 31, 2020 and good credit required!



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm your desired move-in date and if you have any pets**

Close to JP center, just off of South Street near the Southwest Corridor parks. Just 5-7 minutes to JP center with all of its restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, and conveniences. Lots to do within walking distance including visiting the Arnold Arboretum. Only 5 minute walk to the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line.