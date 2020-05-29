All apartments in Boston
23 Boynton St

23 Boynton Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Boynton Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Available NOW! NO REALTOR FEE!! JUNE Rent FREE! One Dog allowed.

Walk-through the unit virtually!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4yJt33UGarE

Property Features:
-Central AC
-Eat-in-kitchen
-Private Laundry
-SS Appliances
-Granite counter-tops
-Porch
-Shared yard

Renovated 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the first floor in a three-family style home. Spacious eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher & ample (granite) counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious living room. All bedrooms have good closet space, and the bathroom is spacious with built-in storage.

Enjoy outdoor space with a private deck in the rear of the house and a shared yard for gardening or grilling!

Private storage & YOUR OWN washer and dryer in the basement!

Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). One (1) cat is okay, one (1) dog may be considered case by case with owner approval. No smoking!!

First month's rent ($2,500) security deposit ($2,500), and $25 application fee per person. NO REALTOR FEE!! June Rent Free!! Lease through May 31, 2020 and good credit required!

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm your desired move-in date and if you have any pets**
Close to JP center, just off of South Street near the Southwest Corridor parks. Just 5-7 minutes to JP center with all of its restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, and conveniences. Lots to do within walking distance including visiting the Arnold Arboretum. Only 5 minute walk to the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Boynton St have any available units?
23 Boynton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Boynton St have?
Some of 23 Boynton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Boynton St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Boynton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Boynton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Boynton St is pet friendly.
Does 23 Boynton St offer parking?
No, 23 Boynton St does not offer parking.
Does 23 Boynton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Boynton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Boynton St have a pool?
No, 23 Boynton St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Boynton St have accessible units?
No, 23 Boynton St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Boynton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Boynton St has units with dishwashers.
