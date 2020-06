Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Be the lucky person to scoop up this underpriced 2 bedroom in Brighton Center! Unit is close to many shops restaurants, bus lines, and includes 2 off street parking spots free of charge. Great landlord, good condition unit, and a super deal! June 1 move in date - no pets please! Great location for Saint E's! Video tour: https://youtu.be/dJK5ZYWySPk



Terms: One year lease