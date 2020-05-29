22 Roseway St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious two bedroom on the first floor of a beautifully maintained two family home in the Heart of JP! This lovely unit features hardwood floors, lots of windows, great light, a spacious living room and a full, separate dining room, two very good size bedrooms and a nicely updated kitchen and bath. This location is just steps away from Centre Street and a short distance to the Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at Encore Realty 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease