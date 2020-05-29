All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 22 Roseway St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
22 Roseway St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

22 Roseway St.

22 Roseway Street · (617) 422-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Roseway Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious two bedroom on the first floor of a beautifully maintained two family home in the Heart of JP! This lovely unit features hardwood floors, lots of windows, great light, a spacious living room and a full, separate dining room, two very good size bedrooms and a nicely updated kitchen and bath. This location is just steps away from Centre Street and a short distance to the Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at Encore Realty 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Roseway St. have any available units?
22 Roseway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 22 Roseway St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Roseway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Roseway St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Roseway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Roseway St. offer parking?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Roseway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Roseway St. have a pool?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Roseway St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Roseway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Roseway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Roseway St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Roseway St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity