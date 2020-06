Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated unit is not to be missed! Located in the heart of Jeffries Point in a perfect location! Gorgeously restored hardwood floors with a large living room and tons of natural light. First floor has a special bonus room perfect for a home office or walk-in closet. Top floor has two equal-sized bedrooms that share a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. Conveniently located above a delicious new pizza/salad cafe and down the street from Marshall s, Shaw s and CVS. Two blocks from the water, Reel House and the water taxi to Seaport, North End and Charlestown. Just two blocks to the Maverick train station.



Terms: One year lease