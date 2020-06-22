22 Hano St.

Amenities

Recently renovated gorgeous 3 bedroom. Three minute walk from Boston Landing Station and commuter rail stop. 2 large bedrooms and 1 smaller office sized room (with window and shelved closet). Most suitable for a couple or two roommates that need an office. Granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, S/S appliances. Gas heat. Laundry in basement. Can potentially be delivered furnished for $3,100 per month. On street permit parking. Owner is open to student lease dates of 9/1-5/20 or 5/31. Small rear yard area. Community garden on street over.



Terms: One year lease