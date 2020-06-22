All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 22 Hano St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
22 Hano St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

22 Hano St.

22 Hano Street · (857) 800-4603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Hano Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated gorgeous 3 bedroom. Three minute walk from Boston Landing Station and commuter rail stop. 2 large bedrooms and 1 smaller office sized room (with window and shelved closet). Most suitable for a couple or two roommates that need an office. Granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, S/S appliances. Gas heat. Laundry in basement. Can potentially be delivered furnished for $3,100 per month. On street permit parking. Owner is open to student lease dates of 9/1-5/20 or 5/31. Small rear yard area. Community garden on street over.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Hano St. have any available units?
22 Hano St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Hano St. have?
Some of 22 Hano St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Hano St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Hano St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Hano St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Hano St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Hano St. offer parking?
Yes, 22 Hano St. does offer parking.
Does 22 Hano St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Hano St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Hano St. have a pool?
No, 22 Hano St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Hano St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Hano St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Hano St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Hano St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22 Hano St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity