Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:57 PM

21 Union Park

21 Union Park · (617) 542-0012
Location

21 Union Park, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathrooms condo available for rent on highly desirable Union Park. This newly renovated street and garden home offers a perfect blend of tasteful modern amenities and classic Victorian detail. Located directly on the fountain with southwest exposure, including over-sized windows, detailed woodwork, gas fireplace, and custom stained hardwood floors throughout. The stunning kitchen has high end Wolf and Subzero appliances, granite counters, and a large breakfast bar that opens to the bright living space. Completely open kitchen/living/dining room make this the ultimate entertaining space. There are three full bedrooms (including a master suite with full en-suite bath), an additional full bath, central air, and in unit laundry. Peaceful and serene extra large garden area w/ access from both levels of the home. Walk out your front door and be just steps to Boston's best restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Union Park have any available units?
21 Union Park has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Union Park have?
Some of 21 Union Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Union Park currently offering any rent specials?
21 Union Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Union Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Union Park is pet friendly.
Does 21 Union Park offer parking?
No, 21 Union Park does not offer parking.
Does 21 Union Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Union Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Union Park have a pool?
No, 21 Union Park does not have a pool.
Does 21 Union Park have accessible units?
No, 21 Union Park does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Union Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Union Park has units with dishwashers.
