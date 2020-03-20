21 Union Park

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathrooms condo available for rent on highly desirable Union Park. This newly renovated street and garden home offers a perfect blend of tasteful modern amenities and classic Victorian detail. Located directly on the fountain with southwest exposure, including over-sized windows, detailed woodwork, gas fireplace, and custom stained hardwood floors throughout. The stunning kitchen has high end Wolf and Subzero appliances, granite counters, and a large breakfast bar that opens to the bright living space. Completely open kitchen/living/dining room make this the ultimate entertaining space. There are three full bedrooms (including a master suite with full en-suite bath), an additional full bath, central air, and in unit laundry. Peaceful and serene extra large garden area w/ access from both levels of the home. Walk out your front door and be just steps to Boston's best restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis.