20 Worthington Street

Worthington Street Apt #1R, Boston, MA 02120 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Available for September 1st - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex - Laundry in unit - Dishwasher, granite countertops - High ceilings - Hardwood Floors - Sunny - Central A/C Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584860 ]