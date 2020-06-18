All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 20 Worthington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
20 Worthington Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

20 Worthington Street

20 Worthington Street · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Worthington Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Worthington Street Apt #1R, Boston, MA 02120 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Available for September 1st - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex - Laundry in unit - Dishwasher, granite countertops - High ceilings - Hardwood Floors - Sunny - Central A/C Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584860 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Worthington Street have any available units?
20 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Worthington Street have?
Some of 20 Worthington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Worthington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Worthington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Worthington Street offer parking?
No, 20 Worthington Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Worthington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Worthington Street have a pool?
No, 20 Worthington Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 Worthington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity