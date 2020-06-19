All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

20 Thacher St.

20 Thacher Street · (617) 792-6187
Location

20 Thacher Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
SEPT 1st- Beautifully Renovated 2 beds (1 bed plus large office), featuring: hardwood floors throughout, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, smoked glass doors, marble walk-in shower, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, all new heating & cooling Split system. Very quiet, Owner occupied Four-Unit Brownstone, extra basement storage. Walk to Financial District and Convenient to MGH and Government Center. Steps to Orange and Green T, Government Center, Faneuil Hall & Hanover Street - Public garage parking rental available nearby , plus easy access to I-93 ! - Enjoy all the shops and restaurants that North End has to offer !

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Thacher St. have any available units?
20 Thacher St. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Thacher St. have?
Some of 20 Thacher St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Thacher St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Thacher St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Thacher St. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Thacher St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Thacher St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Thacher St. does offer parking.
Does 20 Thacher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Thacher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Thacher St. have a pool?
No, 20 Thacher St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Thacher St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Thacher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Thacher St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Thacher St. has units with dishwashers.
