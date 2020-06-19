20 Thacher St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SEPT 1st- Beautifully Renovated 2 beds (1 bed plus large office), featuring: hardwood floors throughout, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, smoked glass doors, marble walk-in shower, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, all new heating & cooling Split system. Very quiet, Owner occupied Four-Unit Brownstone, extra basement storage. Walk to Financial District and Convenient to MGH and Government Center. Steps to Orange and Green T, Government Center, Faneuil Hall & Hanover Street - Public garage parking rental available nearby , plus easy access to I-93 ! - Enjoy all the shops and restaurants that North End has to offer !



Terms: One year lease