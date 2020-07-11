All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

20 Sunnyside St.

20 Sunnyside Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio in JP- NO broker fee* - Property Id: 306829

Modern studio in Jamaica Plain, spacious with high ceilings great sunlight and central A/C. This unit includes a stackable washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated tiled floor bathroom. Parking spot available to rent and just a walk to the Orange Line- Jackson Sq. Also pet friendly! *NO broker fee required*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20-sunnyside-st.-jamaica-plain-ma/306829
Property Id 306829

(RLNE5957523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sunnyside St. have any available units?
20 Sunnyside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Sunnyside St. have?
Some of 20 Sunnyside St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sunnyside St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sunnyside St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sunnyside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sunnyside St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St. offers parking.
Does 20 Sunnyside St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sunnyside St. have a pool?
No, 20 Sunnyside St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sunnyside St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Sunnyside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sunnyside St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St. has units with dishwashers.
