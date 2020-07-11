Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio in JP- NO broker fee* - Property Id: 306829



Modern studio in Jamaica Plain, spacious with high ceilings great sunlight and central A/C. This unit includes a stackable washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated tiled floor bathroom. Parking spot available to rent and just a walk to the Orange Line- Jackson Sq. Also pet friendly! *NO broker fee required*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20-sunnyside-st.-jamaica-plain-ma/306829

Property Id 306829



(RLNE5957523)