1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc

- Available 9/1

** Owner pays 1/2 of the broker fee **

** Video Available! **

- Spacious two bedroom apartment right on Commonwealth Ave, 5 minutes walk to Boston College

- Heat and hot water included

* Hardwood floors. *Separate eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. *High ceilings throughout. Lots of natural light. *Well maintained condo building with laundry.

Property Id 297519



No Pets Allowed



