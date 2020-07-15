All apartments in Boston
1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc

1986 Commonwealth Avenue · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1986 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8vc · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Heat/hot water inc, 1/2 fee, Short walk BC, near T - Property Id: 297519

- Available 9/1
** Owner pays 1/2 of the broker fee **
** Video Available! **
- Spacious two bedroom apartment right on Commonwealth Ave, 5 minutes walk to Boston College
- Heat and hot water included
* Hardwood floors. *Separate eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. *High ceilings throughout. Lots of natural light. *Well maintained condo building with laundry.
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297519
Property Id 297519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have any available units?
1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have?
Some of 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc currently offering any rent specials?
1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc pet-friendly?
No, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc offer parking?
No, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc does not offer parking.
Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have a pool?
No, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc does not have a pool.
Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have accessible units?
No, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc has units with dishwashers.
