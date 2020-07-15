1986 Commonwealth Ave 8vc

Amenities
Heat/hot water inc, 1/2 fee, Short walk BC, near T - Property Id: 297519
- Available 9/1
** Owner pays 1/2 of the broker fee **
** Video Available! **
- Spacious two bedroom apartment right on Commonwealth Ave, 5 minutes walk to Boston College
- Heat and hot water included
* Hardwood floors. *Separate eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. *High ceilings throughout. Lots of natural light. *Well maintained condo building with laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297519
No Pets Allowed
