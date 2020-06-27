All apartments in Boston
198 Falcon St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

198 Falcon St.

198 Falcon Street · (617) 817-8478
Location

198 Falcon Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Bright, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment in a recently updated 2 family on Eagle Hill in East Boston features a living room, eat-in kitchen, and a year-round porch overlooking the Chelsea River and the Condor Street Urban Wild. High ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, one large bedroom, one smaller, large bathroom, laundry hook-ups in the basement, and lots of storage in the apartment and in the basement. There's also a backyard for grilling and chilling during the Summer days. Gas heat, Central A/C. 10 minutes to the Wood Island Blue Line T stop. Cafes, groceries and international restaurants abound. Desired occupancy is limited to 2 people. Sorry, no pets. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Falcon St. have any available units?
198 Falcon St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Falcon St. have?
Some of 198 Falcon St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Falcon St. currently offering any rent specials?
198 Falcon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Falcon St. pet-friendly?
No, 198 Falcon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 198 Falcon St. offer parking?
No, 198 Falcon St. does not offer parking.
Does 198 Falcon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Falcon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Falcon St. have a pool?
No, 198 Falcon St. does not have a pool.
Does 198 Falcon St. have accessible units?
No, 198 Falcon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Falcon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Falcon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
