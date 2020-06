Amenities

This is a completely gut renovated 3 bedroom with a brand new kitchen with stone countertops a large gas stove and new microwave. This apartment features new floors throughout and each room is nicely sized can easily fit a bed, dresser and desk. Washer and dryer hook ups conveniently located in unit. For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail



Terms: One year lease