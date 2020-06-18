All apartments in Boston
191 Lake Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:00 PM

191 Lake Street
Location

191 Lake Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Presenting a wonderfully updated 4 bed, 1.5 bath located steps to Rogers Park in Brighton, MA. The property has just been painted and features two levels of living on the second and third floor of this two family home. The second floor features a large welcoming foyer, living room, dining room, 4 season sunroom, kitchen with dishwasher and disposal and half bath. The third floor includes 4 bedrooms or could be arranged as a 3 bed with an office and a full bath. Additional features include ceiling fans throughout, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, free laundry and storage in the basement as well as 1 garage parking space. A lush yard for common use completes this property. The location is just a short walk to Commonwealth Ave., Rogers Park, Starbucks on Washington Street, public transportation including the Express Bus or Green Line, Boston College and more. The property is available for now. Contact the listing agent, Peter Racheotes, with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Lake Street have any available units?
191 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Lake Street have?
Some of 191 Lake Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 191 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 191 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 191 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 191 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
