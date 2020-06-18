191 Lake Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Presenting a wonderfully updated 4 bed, 1.5 bath located steps to Rogers Park in Brighton, MA. The property has just been painted and features two levels of living on the second and third floor of this two family home. The second floor features a large welcoming foyer, living room, dining room, 4 season sunroom, kitchen with dishwasher and disposal and half bath. The third floor includes 4 bedrooms or could be arranged as a 3 bed with an office and a full bath. Additional features include ceiling fans throughout, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, free laundry and storage in the basement as well as 1 garage parking space. A lush yard for common use completes this property. The location is just a short walk to Commonwealth Ave., Rogers Park, Starbucks on Washington Street, public transportation including the Express Bus or Green Line, Boston College and more. The property is available for now. Contact the listing agent, Peter Racheotes, with any questions or to schedule a viewing.