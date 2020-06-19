1841 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

NO FEES! Just 1st & last, unit is for September 1st Great studio with so much sun light! Great views, faces South so there's tons of light. Great enormous living area with nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom,living area will fit a king size bed, desk, couch and dresser easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat & hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. Just first and last to move in! A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please email (preferred) or text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.