Boston, MA
1841 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

1841 Commonwealth Avenue

1841 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
Boston
St. Elizabeth's
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1841 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO FEES! Just 1st &amp; last, unit is for September 1st Great studio with so much sun light! Great views, faces South so there's tons of light. Great enormous living area with nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom,living area will fit a king size bed, desk, couch and dresser easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat &amp; hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. Just first and last to move in! A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please email (preferred) or text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1841 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1841 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
