Super spacious unit in the heart of Southie with modern finishes, in-unit laundry, two decks and 2 study-rooms SEPARATE from 4 full bedrooms. Buses 9 &10 will take you to a T-station or even right to the city. Short walk away from RedLine Andrew & Broadway. STEPS away from W Broadway!! Can come furnished! AVAILABLE NOW!



Terms: One year lease