17 Chestnut St. - 2

Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms. The unit features an amazing open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Brand new hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom carpentry, and expansive windows which floods the unit with natural light. Enjoy your cooking in the amazing, spacious chef kitchen that comes equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances, breathtaking granite counters. Central air, washer and dryer in the unit. Minutes away from Spaulding Rehab Center, MGH and easy highway access to I95, 93, Cambridge, Downtown Boston, Seaport and airport. Unit can also be rented furnished - Ask agent for details.