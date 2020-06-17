All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

17 Chestnut St. - 2

17 Chestnut Street · (617) 547-8700
Location

17 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms. The unit features an amazing open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Brand new hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom carpentry, and expansive windows which floods the unit with natural light. Enjoy your cooking in the amazing, spacious chef kitchen that comes equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances, breathtaking granite counters. Central air, washer and dryer in the unit. Minutes away from Spaulding Rehab Center, MGH and easy highway access to I95, 93, Cambridge, Downtown Boston, Seaport and airport. Unit can also be rented furnished - Ask agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have any available units?
17 Chestnut St. - 2 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have?
Some of 17 Chestnut St. - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Chestnut St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Chestnut St. - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Chestnut St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 does offer parking.
Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Chestnut St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Chestnut St. - 2 has units with dishwashers.
