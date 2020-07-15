166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils

This great 1 bedroom is located steps from the Prudential Center on the residential Saint Botolph St. This unit contains a wide open living room that connects to a full bath. The bedroom provides plenty of space and houses a full closet. The kitchen provides everything you need to cook at home while leading to a balcony that overlooks the surrounding neighborhood. This building is professional managed and hot water is included in the rent.



(RLNE5869591)