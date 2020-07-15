All apartments in Boston
Location

166 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This great 1 bedroom is located steps from the Prudential Center on the residential Saint Botolph St. This unit contains a wide open living room that connects to a full bath. The bedroom provides plenty of space and houses a full closet. The kitchen provides everything you need to cook at home while leading to a balcony that overlooks the surrounding neighborhood. This building is professional managed and hot water is included in the rent.

NO BROKERS FEE - Beautiful Brownstone on St. Botolph street on Back Bay South End border. Building is professionally managed with laundry on site. Great location around the corner from the Prudential Center and Whole Foods but on a quiet peaceful street.

(RLNE5869591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have any available units?
166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K currently offering any rent specials?
166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K pet-friendly?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K offer parking?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K does not offer parking.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have a pool?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K does not have a pool.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have accessible units?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Saint Botolph St Apt 5K does not have units with air conditioning.
