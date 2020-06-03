164 Strathmore

Amenities

on-site laundry elevator some paid utils bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Available August 1st: GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED in rent. - Come home to this lovely, well-maintained 3rd floor corner unit with amazing natural light on 3 sides of the unit in the Cleveland Circle side of Brighton. Super convenient location with a short walk to B, C, D, and E green lines and the beautiful Chestnut Hill Reservoir. This classic brick building is full of Boston charm from the handsome woodwork on the staircase up to your apartment, to the fully-functioning old fashioned elevator. Generous apartment entryway with coat closet leads to super sunny open-concept living / kitchen area. Lovely marble tile bathroom with full bathtub/shower. A good sized-bedroom with room for office area completes this apartment. Double wide bedroom closet and storage locker in basement dedicated, solely, for unit - big enough to fit bikes, holiday boxes, etc. Heat, hot water, and gas for cooking are ALL included in rent. Common laundry in basement. Easy street parking.