1620 Columbia Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*** EAST SIDE 1 BEDROOM PLUS/1 BATHROOM BRICK BROWNSTONE UNIT ON HIGHY COVETED COLUMBIA ROAD! NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT OFFERING FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS EAT-IN KITCHEN, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, SEPARATE OFFICE/NURSERY, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WALK-IN PANTRY/CLOSET, SPACIOUS UPDATED BATHROOM, COIN-OP LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT AND PRIVATE BACK DECK. PARKING AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $300/MONTHLY. PREMIER EAST SIDE LOCATION JUST BLOCKS TO PARKS/BEACHES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SEAPORT DISTRICT, HIGHWAY ACCESS, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE NOW, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease