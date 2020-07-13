16 Westford Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Available now



360 Video Tour can be found here (or sent upon request)- https://manage.yougotlistings.com/videos/wpkix



Features include:



* Renovated large eat-in kitchen (including Disposal, Dishwasher)

* Newer carpet

* 0.6 miles to new Boston Landing Commuter Rail Stop

* No broker's fee

* Exciting Lower Allston location near Harvard Business School

* Steps from supermarkets (Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe's)

* Convenient to Cambridge, Harvard Square, Brighton Center, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, and the Mass Pike

* Short walk from several MBTA Bus Lines (66, 70, 86, and others)

* Professionally managed building in quiet residential neighborhood

* 24-hour emergency maintenance

* Heat + Hot Water included

* Laundry in building

* Off-street parking available ($100/space)



Live video tours offered.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Move-in costs are First, Last, and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.