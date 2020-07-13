All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 16 Westford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
16 Westford Street
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

16 Westford Street

16 Westford Street · (617) 592-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Westford Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Available now

360 Video Tour can be found here (or sent upon request)- https://manage.yougotlistings.com/videos/wpkix

Features include:

* Renovated large eat-in kitchen (including Disposal, Dishwasher)
* Newer carpet
* 0.6 miles to new Boston Landing Commuter Rail Stop
* No broker's fee
* Exciting Lower Allston location near Harvard Business School
* Steps from supermarkets (Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe's)
* Convenient to Cambridge, Harvard Square, Brighton Center, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, and the Mass Pike
* Short walk from several MBTA Bus Lines (66, 70, 86, and others)
* Professionally managed building in quiet residential neighborhood
* 24-hour emergency maintenance
* Heat + Hot Water included
* Laundry in building
* Off-street parking available ($100/space)

Live video tours offered.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Move-in costs are First, Last, and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Westford Street have any available units?
16 Westford Street has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Westford Street have?
Some of 16 Westford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Westford Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Westford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Westford Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Westford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Westford Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Westford Street offers parking.
Does 16 Westford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Westford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Westford Street have a pool?
No, 16 Westford Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Westford Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Westford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Westford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Westford Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16 Westford Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity