16 Westford Street

Amenities
Available now
360 Video Tour can be found here (or sent upon request)- https://manage.yougotlistings.com/videos/wpkix
Features include:
* Renovated large eat-in kitchen (including Disposal, Dishwasher)
* Newer carpet
* 0.6 miles to new Boston Landing Commuter Rail Stop
* No broker's fee
* Exciting Lower Allston location near Harvard Business School
* Steps from supermarkets (Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe's)
* Convenient to Cambridge, Harvard Square, Brighton Center, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, and the Mass Pike
* Short walk from several MBTA Bus Lines (66, 70, 86, and others)
* Professionally managed building in quiet residential neighborhood
* 24-hour emergency maintenance
* Heat + Hot Water included
* Laundry in building
* Off-street parking available ($100/space)
Live video tours offered.
Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
Move-in costs are First, Last, and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.