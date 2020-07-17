158 Ashmont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing opportunity - single family house for rent just seconds away from Ashmont station! This home features: - Shiny hardwood flooring! - Lots of windows & sunlight! - Modern kitchen w/ breakfast bar! - Open, flowing floor plan! - 5 large bedrooms w/ good closet space! - Spacious living room w/ bay windows! - Separate dining room! - 2 full, up to date bathrooms! - Two porches! Relax or entertain! - Washer & dryer in basement! - Well kept backyard with patio! - One car attached garage! This home keeps its classic features but is updated for modern living! A unique find in Dorchester, especially so close to the MBTA! Wonderful location in Dorchester s Ashmont area, close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, beaches, and more! Convenient commuting location with Red Line and Mattapan Trolley minutes away at Ashmont Station, along with many major MBTA bus routes! Near Lower Mills, Neponset River parks, UMass Boston, and much more! A great location in a sought after section of Dorchester!



Terms: One year lease