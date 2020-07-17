All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
158 Ashmont St.
158 Ashmont St.

158 Ashmont Street · No Longer Available
Boston
Location

158 Ashmont Street, Boston, MA 02124
Ashmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
An amazing opportunity - single family house for rent just seconds away from Ashmont station! This home features: - Shiny hardwood flooring! - Lots of windows & sunlight! - Modern kitchen w/ breakfast bar! - Open, flowing floor plan! - 5 large bedrooms w/ good closet space! - Spacious living room w/ bay windows! - Separate dining room! - 2 full, up to date bathrooms! - Two porches! Relax or entertain! - Washer & dryer in basement! - Well kept backyard with patio! - One car attached garage! This home keeps its classic features but is updated for modern living! A unique find in Dorchester, especially so close to the MBTA! Wonderful location in Dorchester s Ashmont area, close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, beaches, and more! Convenient commuting location with Red Line and Mattapan Trolley minutes away at Ashmont Station, along with many major MBTA bus routes! Near Lower Mills, Neponset River parks, UMass Boston, and much more! A great location in a sought after section of Dorchester!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Ashmont St. have any available units?
158 Ashmont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Ashmont St. have?
Some of 158 Ashmont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Ashmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
158 Ashmont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Ashmont St. pet-friendly?
No, 158 Ashmont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 158 Ashmont St. offer parking?
Yes, 158 Ashmont St. offers parking.
Does 158 Ashmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Ashmont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Ashmont St. have a pool?
No, 158 Ashmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 158 Ashmont St. have accessible units?
No, 158 Ashmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Ashmont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Ashmont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
