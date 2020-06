Amenities

Don't miss your chance to see this one bedroom unit in Brighton. This apartment is on the first floor of a two family house. Access to shared backyard. Easy walk to South Street, B Line Train Station. Unit is pet friendly. Cats are an additional $25/month. Dogs are an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Easy access to restaurants, shops, stores and public transportation. Security deposit negotiable.