1510 Hyde Park Ave.

Amenities
Furnished 3 Bd / 1 Bath w/elec. - Property Id: 208080
Welcome to this fully furnished or unfurnished rental. Hardwood floors on the main level, electric fire-place. Formal dining area with a large dining room table. Large eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recess lighting and perfectly sized glass kitchen table. 3 bedrooms, with a large bath with a deep tub upstairs with Berber carpeting and come with bedroom sets (except one) and TVs. Fully-appliance with all the necessary kitchen utensils. Off-street parking is provided. Lovely home for a short term, transitional rental or short term corporate housing, many opportunities. The rent includes electric, tenant is responsible for internet, gas and snow removal. Lawn care is included and coin-op laundry is on-site. Great location, bus-line is right outside and there is easy access to the expressway and commuter rail is minutes away.
Strong credit and income required.
Non-smokers
No pets
$2400 per month
First month, full security and ½ fee required.
Available July 1st
