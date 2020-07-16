All apartments in Boston
1510 Hyde Park Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1510 Hyde Park Ave.

1510 Hyde Park Avenue · (781) 356-2552
Location

1510 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA 02136
Readville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished 3 Bd / 1 Bath w/elec. - Property Id: 208080

Welcome to this fully furnished or unfurnished rental. Hardwood floors on the main level, electric fire-place. Formal dining area with a large dining room table. Large eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recess lighting and perfectly sized glass kitchen table. 3 bedrooms, with a large bath with a deep tub upstairs with Berber carpeting and come with bedroom sets (except one) and TVs. Fully-appliance with all the necessary kitchen utensils. Off-street parking is provided. Lovely home for a short term, transitional rental or short term corporate housing, many opportunities. The rent includes electric, tenant is responsible for internet, gas and snow removal. Lawn care is included and coin-op laundry is on-site. Great location, bus-line is right outside and there is easy access to the expressway and commuter rail is minutes away.

Strong credit and income required.
Non-smokers
No pets
$2400 per month
First month, full security and ½ fee required.

Available July 1st
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208080
Property Id 208080

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have any available units?
1510 Hyde Park Ave. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have?
Some of 1510 Hyde Park Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Hyde Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Hyde Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Hyde Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. offers parking.
Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Hyde Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Hyde Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
