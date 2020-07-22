/
readville
158 Apartments for rent in Readville, Boston, MA
23 Units Available
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,650
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
889 sqft
8 Winter Street Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment rentals in the vibrant and dynamic heart of Boston's revitalized Downtown Crossing.
1 Unit Available
1510 Hyde Park Ave.
1510 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Furnished 3 Bd / 1 Bath w/elec. - Property Id: 208080 Welcome to this fully furnished or unfurnished rental. Hardwood floors on the main level, electric fire-place. Formal dining area with a large dining room table.
1 Unit Available
1 Westinghouse Plaza
1 Westinghouse Plz, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1249 sqft
Spacious, well-lit, penthouse loft in a tight-knit community of residents & owners at the Lofts at Westinghouse! Kitchen/living space, bedroom with walk-in closet, & bath are on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Readville
1 Unit Available
511 Beacon St 5
5 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 RENOVATED studio in Kenmore Square!!! - Property Id: 320767 RENOVATED studio in Kenmore Square near Mass ave bridge! Heat/hot water included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1418 River St
1418 River Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2740 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath duplex available September 1!! Kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances and walk in pantry. First floor includes three sizable bedrooms and full bath, second floor has 2 enormous bedrooms and their own full bath.
1 Unit Available
85-87 Quincy
85 Quincy Ave, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious three bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
1 Unit Available
25 Sherwood St.
25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Readville
8 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
27 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
50 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
23 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1316 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
16 Units Available
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,198
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
15 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,594
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
25 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1340 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,014
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
7 Units Available
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
16 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
