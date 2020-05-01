15 Beechcroft St.

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the first floor, near Oak Square in a multi family home with heat and hot water included in the rent. The features consists of: hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, metro tile bathroom, large bedroom and large living room with shared back yard and tandem parking spot along with Coin-op laundry in the basement. AC unit installed in the summer/ spring months. There is ample street parking that you do not a resident sticker to park on for when you have guests. Walk to the YMCA, Kiki market and Starbucks along with other shops and cafes. This unit is conveniently located near several bus routes, the routes are as followed: 57, 65, 66, 86,501 and the 503. It is also located near the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Newton Corner and Brighton center.



Terms: One year lease