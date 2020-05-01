All apartments in Boston
15 Beechcroft St.
15 Beechcroft St.

15 Beechcroft Street · (617) 969-9000
Location

15 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the first floor, near Oak Square in a multi family home with heat and hot water included in the rent. The features consists of: hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, metro tile bathroom, large bedroom and large living room with shared back yard and tandem parking spot along with Coin-op laundry in the basement. AC unit installed in the summer/ spring months. There is ample street parking that you do not a resident sticker to park on for when you have guests. Walk to the YMCA, Kiki market and Starbucks along with other shops and cafes. This unit is conveniently located near several bus routes, the routes are as followed: 57, 65, 66, 86,501 and the 503. It is also located near the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Newton Corner and Brighton center.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Beechcroft St. have any available units?
15 Beechcroft St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Beechcroft St. have?
Some of 15 Beechcroft St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Beechcroft St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Beechcroft St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Beechcroft St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Beechcroft St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Beechcroft St. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Beechcroft St. does offer parking.
Does 15 Beechcroft St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Beechcroft St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Beechcroft St. have a pool?
No, 15 Beechcroft St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Beechcroft St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Beechcroft St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Beechcroft St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Beechcroft St. does not have units with dishwashers.
