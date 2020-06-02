All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1465 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1465 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

1465 Commonwealth Avenue

1465 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1465 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$2,356

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
A unique living experience for those who have veteran status and their families. Situated along tree-lined Commonwealth Avenue and adjacent to the MBTA Green Line, the Residences at Brighton Marine puts you in the heart of a lively neighborhood with many restaurants and just minutes to downtown Boston. Offering studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom modern, sleek apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, walk in closets and air conditioning. Numerous amenities including clubhouse, business center and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1465 Commonwealth Avenue has a unit available for $2,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1465 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1465 Commonwealth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity