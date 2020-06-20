141 Brayton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

This first floor unit features two bedrooms with an updated bathroom and very large, renovated kitchen that's open to the dining room and living room (separate rooms), making this space perfect for entertaining family and friends. Potential for 3 bedrooms if desired.



The unit has been freshly painted and finished gleaming hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer in unit. One parking space available on property and off-street parking available. Lots of basement storage available for unit.



8 minute walk to Oak Square which has restaurants, stores, YMCA, library, and public transportation.



This very desired neighborhood is very quiet and steps to Newton and close to Chandler Pond for fishing and ice skating, Newton Commonwealth Golf Course.



In person or virtual viewings welcome. I can also send video tours.



Email sabrinazhou321@gmail.com or call 617-331-1653