Boston, MA
141 Brayton Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:04 AM

141 Brayton Road

141 Brayton Road · (617) 331-1653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Brayton Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
This first floor unit features two bedrooms with an updated bathroom and very large, renovated kitchen that's open to the dining room and living room (separate rooms), making this space perfect for entertaining family and friends. Potential for 3 bedrooms if desired.

The unit has been freshly painted and finished gleaming hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer in unit. One parking space available on property and off-street parking available. Lots of basement storage available for unit.

8 minute walk to Oak Square which has restaurants, stores, YMCA, library, and public transportation.

This very desired neighborhood is very quiet and steps to Newton and close to Chandler Pond for fishing and ice skating, Newton Commonwealth Golf Course.

In person or virtual viewings welcome. I can also send video tours.

Email sabrinazhou321@gmail.com or call 617-331-1653

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Brayton Road have any available units?
141 Brayton Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Brayton Road have?
Some of 141 Brayton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Brayton Road currently offering any rent specials?
141 Brayton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Brayton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Brayton Road is pet friendly.
Does 141 Brayton Road offer parking?
Yes, 141 Brayton Road does offer parking.
Does 141 Brayton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Brayton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Brayton Road have a pool?
No, 141 Brayton Road does not have a pool.
Does 141 Brayton Road have accessible units?
No, 141 Brayton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Brayton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Brayton Road has units with dishwashers.
