Spacious two bedroom in the North End near North Station Green and Orange line T. Blue line close by as well. Apartment features Hardwood floors, ample closet space. Heat and hot water included! Laundry in Basement. Pets welcome and near a park! Short commute to the Financial District, Cambridge/Charles Town as well as Suffolk and Emmerson Aquarium Boston Garden faneuil hall Financial District Subway Lines and Stops ORANGE - North Station (0.2 miles) GREEN - North Station (0.2 miles) BLUE - Government Center (0.5 miles) Bus Routes and Stops 111 - N Washington St & Medford St (0.06 miles) 4 - Causeway St. & North Station (0.22 miles) 434 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 426W - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 441 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 455 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 426 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 450 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 442 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 428 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 424W - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 424 - Haymarket Station (0.23 miles) 92 - Congress St & Haymarket Sta (0.29 miles) 325 - Congress St & Haymarket Sta (0.29 miles) 93 - Congress St & Haymarket Sta (0.29 miles) 326 - Congress St & Haymarket Sta (0.29 miles)



Terms: One year lease