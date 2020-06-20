134 West Newton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated duplex 2 Bedroom in the heart of the South End, with off street parking!! This spacious 2 bedroom boasts a dedicated off street parking space, renovated kitchen and baths, private patio, and a Mitsubishi Split Duct system for high tech and affordable heating and cooling. The kitchen has granite countertops, and is filled with Bosch appliances throughout. The back room also has a full size dedicated washer and dryer in the unit! The upper floor has new hardwood flooring throughout and has ample closet space. The bathroom on the upper floor is also renovated, and has amazing marble finishes. Walk to everything Boston has to offer! Move in date flexible, and only first month's rent and security deposit required for a move in (only 2 month's deposits!). Please inquire about a tour / virtual tour today!



Terms: One year lease