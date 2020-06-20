All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

134 West Newton

134 West Newton Street · (617) 500-3383
Location

134 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated duplex 2 Bedroom in the heart of the South End, with off street parking!! This spacious 2 bedroom boasts a dedicated off street parking space, renovated kitchen and baths, private patio, and a Mitsubishi Split Duct system for high tech and affordable heating and cooling. The kitchen has granite countertops, and is filled with Bosch appliances throughout. The back room also has a full size dedicated washer and dryer in the unit! The upper floor has new hardwood flooring throughout and has ample closet space. The bathroom on the upper floor is also renovated, and has amazing marble finishes. Walk to everything Boston has to offer! Move in date flexible, and only first month's rent and security deposit required for a move in (only 2 month's deposits!). Please inquire about a tour / virtual tour today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 West Newton have any available units?
134 West Newton has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 West Newton have?
Some of 134 West Newton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 West Newton currently offering any rent specials?
134 West Newton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 West Newton pet-friendly?
No, 134 West Newton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 134 West Newton offer parking?
Yes, 134 West Newton does offer parking.
Does 134 West Newton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 West Newton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 West Newton have a pool?
No, 134 West Newton does not have a pool.
Does 134 West Newton have accessible units?
No, 134 West Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 134 West Newton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 West Newton has units with dishwashers.
